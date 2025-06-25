Gov Ododo commissions smart Police headquarters in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, on Wednesday commissioned a state-of-the-art Smart Divisional Police Headquarters in Ekirin-Ade, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The facility, built by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, features modern tools, digital surveillance systems, and infrastructure to enhance policing.

During the ceremony, Governor Ododo said, “Today, we are not just commissioning a police station, we are unveiling a Smart Police Facility equipped with modern tools, digital surveillance systems, and infrastructure that reflects the future of policing.” He expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for the laudable intervention and commended the Executive Secretary, Mr Femi Mohammed Sheidu, for his dedication to improving security in Kogi State.

The Governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigeria Police, and other security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the state, assuring continued support for the police. He urged citizens to collaborate with security agencies, saying, “Let us build a synergy that puts fear in the hearts of criminals and confidence in the hearts of our citizens. When we get the cooperation of the people, insecurity will be a thing of the past.”

While speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mr Femi Mohammed Sheidu, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force. He described the project as a milestone in the journey of reform, revitalisation, and modernisation of the police force.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, congratulated the people of Kogi State on the new facility, urging them to take care of it and ensure its optimal use for the safety and security of the community.

The Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Haruna Brahim, welcomed the Governor and guests, saying the new police station is a bold statement of renewed commitment to justice, security, and responsive governance. He noted that the facility will improve response time, support inter-agency collaboration, and boost morale among officers.

The Governor declared the facility commissioned, symbolising the government’s commitment to securing Kogi State for future generations.

