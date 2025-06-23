Gov Ododo assures Ajaokuta residents of commitment to welfare

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has assured the people of Ajaokuta Local Government Area and in particular, residents of Ganaja community, of his administration’s commitment to the development of the area.

The Governor, who stated this while on a thank you visit to Ganaja community for their continued support for his administration, said he will never take their support for granted

The Governor who was represented by the Accountant General of Kogi State, (Chief) Dr. Habibat Oyiza Tijjani Onumoko, said the visit was to reassure the people that his administration is committed to fulfilling all his electioneering promises to the people Ajaokuta, and by extension the people of Kogi state.

Addressing a large crowd of party faithful, APC stalwarts, women and youth groups from across the LGA, the representative of the Governor commended political leaders in the area for working in unity for the over all development of the Local Government Area.

The AG, also paid a royal visit to the the palace of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Jibril Yakubu, the Anaza Gaku of Ganaja, where he assure the transitional rule of his continuous support and respect for traditional institutions in the state.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Federal Constituency, Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, member representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, thanked the governor for the visit and assured him of the continued support of the people of the area.

In addition to the government’s huge investment in infrastructures and human capital development the House of Representatives member, particularly lauded the governor for the establishment of a science secondary school in the area, , saying this will facilitate the education of young people of the area and its environs.

He thanked the AG, (Chief) Dr. Habibat Oyiza Tijjani Onumoko, for her motherly role and her care for the women and youths of Ajaokuta Local Government and Kogi State as a whole.

The Reps. Member assured the people that he will continue to work in synergy with the Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo led administration to attract the good dividends of Democracy to his constituency.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Mobilization, Alhaji Haruna Muhammed Ganaja, highlighted some of the challenges face by the people and appealed to the Governor to come to their aide.

He particularly highlighted the need for youth and women empowerment, praising the governor for his love for the people of the area, assuring him of the support of the people.

“The Governor has always shown love and care for the people of Ajaokuta. We know that he is a promise keeper. We are going to be solidly behind him come 2027.

Other speakers in their various submissions, declared a no vacancy stance in Lugard House come 2027, saying that the governor has done extremely well to deserve another chance.

The Governor also visit Ajaokuta Native town, Geregu community and the Ajaokuta Steel Township where the people equally declared their support for Governor’s second term in office.

Speaking during the visit the Onu of Ajaokuta, HRH Alhaji Ayeniba Mustapha, thanked the governor for the visit, noting that the governor have been very committed to his electioneering campaign promises, adding that the prompt Payment of salaries and allowances to civil servants in the state has restored the confidence of the people in government.

The Royal father however canvassed for employment opportunities for the youths of the Area, rehabilitation of existing and construction of new roads.

In attendance are; Hon. Steve Aziz, permanent secretary, Cabinet, commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Taiye Abanika, Hon. Musa Mimi, Special Adviser on Emergency, Hon. Idrisu Lawal Muhammadu, immediate past House of Representatives member for Ajaokuta, Hon. Mustapha Aliyu, immediate past Chairman of Ajaokuta LGA, Hon. Samson Bako former Kogi State Commissioner for Works, Comrade Abdulraheem Okekenu, commissioner, Local Government Service Commission, among other dignitaries.

Those who accompanied the AG to the occasion, includes; the Commissioner for Water Resources, Engineer Farouk Yahaya M.D., Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Ismaila Isah, Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Adams Adabenege, Managing Director, RUWASSA Hon. Ahovi Salam, AGILE Project Coordinator (PC), Alhaji Ahmed Tijani Oricha Among others.

The Accountant General used the visit to reach out to residents of the area with gifts of clothing and cash donations, reaffirming her commitment to giving back and staying connected to the people.