It was all jubilation at Onicha Uku and its neighbouring communities on Monday in the Aniocha north council area of Delta State as the satellite campus of the College of Nursing Science was formally inaugurated.

The campus, which is the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, was attracted to the community by the former minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

With the inauguration, Delta State now has six colleges of nursing sciences, of which five are state-owned and functional.

At the opening ceremony, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who announced a donation of a 32-seater coastal bus to the new college, assured the Federal Government of the state government’s partnership and commitment to the growth and development of the health sector in the state.

While commending the former Minority Leader, Governor Oborevwori said the new College of Nursing would greatly enhance the tempo and quality of human capital development in the health sector.

He said: “As a government, we are proud to be associated with this College of Nursing Sciences, Onicha-Uku (Satellite Campus), of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, which will greatly enhance human capital development in the health sector.

“Currently, there are five state-owned colleges of nursing, but their carrying capacity cannot absorb all the qualified applicants. Hence, the establishment of this College of Nursing Sciences, Onicha-Uku (Satellite Campus), of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, through our illustrious son, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, will provide adequate health care for this community and environs.

“I commend him for laying this solid foundation for the take-off of this College of Nursing Sciences.

“My appreciation goes to the Hon. Minister of Health, as well as the management and staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, for this achievement.

“The presence of this school will, no doubt, boost the retail economy in Onicha-Uku and neighbouring communities. I, therefore, urge them to reciprocate this kind gesture of the federal government by taking ownership of the school and to protect this critical asset that has been brought to the community. Security is paramount.”

Governor Oborevwori said his administration would continue to support federal government institutions in the state for the sustainable overall growth and development of the state.

“On our part, we shall lend adequate support and collaboration to the new College of Nursing Sciences. I have listened carefully to the requests of the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, on various areas of need. I assure you of our willingness to assist within the limits of available resources in due course.

“It is my prayer that this College of Nursing Sciences will fulfil its mandates by contributing immensely to the growth of nursing education in Nigeria.”

The immediate past minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said at the event that the College of Nursing was one of the many projects he attracted to Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and pledged to continue to contribute to the development of the area.

He challenged the students of the institution to maximise the opportunity to acquire knowledge to bridge the manpower needs in the health sector.

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, in his remark, thanked Hon. Elumelu for attracting the college while in office and appealed to the state government and other relevant stakeholders for the sinking of a borehole to solve water needs in the school, in addition to handling the issues of electricity, transportation, and security.

He equally thanked Governor Oborevwori for his achievements in office in the last 11 months, especially in the health sector, and urged him not to relent in recording more successes.

The representative of Onicha-Uku town, Chief Ephraim Osubor, described the project as an asset in the health sector.

