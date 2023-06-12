Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reassured his administration’s preparedness to revamp the education sector of the State.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Dr. Monday Uzor, Nwifuru pledged while addressing family members during a civic reception organized in his honour by his Alegu Eze extended family, Sunday.

He insisted that before the end of his administration, the standard of education in public schools will be better than what is obtainable in private schools.

He said, “Education is one of the fulcrum of why we are here and we believe that the load in it will not take the centre stage, we will drive it and we will take it back to what it used to be and take our public schools to be more useful and resourceful, the worst public schools will be better than private school.

“After our tenure, we will assess the Schools and know which one will be better between public and private schools and by then my children will be in public schools.”

He assured that he will not relent until he fully lives up to his campaign promises.

Governor Nwifuru thanked his family members for the warm reception accorded him following his election victory and subsequent swearing-in as Governor.

“I am very much delighted speaking from home seeing my father and mother, siblings of myself celebrating, it is a thing of great joy to me.

“To my immediate family I say thank you because you have always been there for me, you have always supported me and I charge you to go back to the altar because this is a challenging moment for all of us, your prayer number one is to give us the strength to bear the load of the development of the State and for the good health of the Governor and his family.”

The Governor applauded family members for their blessings upon him which have continued to birth prosperity in his political career.

“Prayer for protection, health and guidance is necessary so I beg you to embark on such prayers.”

The Governor also thanked the people of Opherekpe for their solidarity before, during and after the Governorship election.

Governor Nwifuru has later conferred the Chieftaincy title of”Enyanwu awaru oha 1 of Ebonyi State” by the Alegu Eze extended family.