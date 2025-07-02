Gov Nwifuru condemns killing of 13 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra

… calls for swift investigation

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has condemned the attack and gruesome killing of thirteen Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State during their monthly town hall meeting on Monday.

He then called on Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to investigate the horrible attack on the Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra and bring the culprits to book.

Nwifuru made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, on Wednesday.

He, however, urged Ebonyi people to remain calm and avoid retaliation for the attack, assuring that he will continue to follow the matter closely and ensure that justice is served.

The statement reads, “This senseless act of violence against law-abiding citizens is not only barbaric but a direct assault on peace, unity, and the sanctity of human life.

“It defies reason and logic that a group of Ebonyi people holding a meeting peacefully will be shot at close range. It is unacceptable, and I strongly frown at such a heinous act in its entirety.

“Governor Nwifuru has reached out to his counterpart and brother, the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, and urged a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into this tragic incident.

“He trusts that the government of Anambra State and relevant security agencies will work swiftly to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice, as failure or compromise has the potency to come in between the relationship of both states.

“While Governor Nwifuru awaits the outcome of these investigations, he has earnestly appealed to Ebonyi people, particularly the affected families and communities, to remain calm and refrain from any form of reprisal or actions that may escalate tensions.

“Such barbarism has no place in modernity, and state arsenals will be deployed to unmask the perpetrators of the bloody killings.

“The administration in Ebonyi State remains committed to protecting the lives and property of Ebonyi people both at home and in the diaspora.”

Governor Nwifuru assured that he will continue to follow the matter closely and ensure that justice is served.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

