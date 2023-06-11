Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has approved the immediate recruitment of 195 health personnel for the thirteenth General Hospitals in the State.

The health personnel includes Doctors, Nurses, Laboratory Scientists, Pharmacists and Health Attendance.

The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor on Sunday.

“Thirty-Nine Medical Doctors, Thirty-Nine Nurses, Thirty-Nine Laboratory Scientists

Thirty-Nine pharmacists and Thirty Nine Health Attendants.

“To this, His Excellency the Governor has directed the Head of Service, and Chairman Civil Service Commission to urgently commence the process of recruiting suitably qualified medical personnel to fill the existing vacancies”.