Gov Namadi vows to bolster disaster prevention with modern technology

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens through disaster prevention measures by applying modern technological instruments and ideas.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed, and made available to Online Tribune in Dutse, the state capital, by the Public Relations Officer to the Head of Civil Service, Mr Ismaila Ibrahim. The statement noted that the governor made the assertion through the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagiteri, while receiving the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) at the state’s secretariat.

According to the statement, Governor Malam Umar Namadi reiterated his dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens as part of his comprehensive 12-point agenda.

The statement further noted that the visit by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) was part of the 2025 World Day of Safety and Health at Work. The State Head of Civil Service highlighted Jigawa State’s readiness to collaborate closely with the NSITF to bolster safety measures throughout the state.

In his remarks, the branch manager of NSITF in the state, Mr Fateh Abdulkadir Kafi, stated that “the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, established by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), serves to promote awareness and prevention of workplace accidents and diseases on a global scale.”

Mr Fateh Abdulkadir urged the Jigawa State Government to join forces with his organisation to enhance safety initiatives within the state.

During the event, representatives from the Federal Fire Service, Jigawa State office, conducted a practical demonstration on effective fire incident management, showcasing the correct use of fire extinguishers and fire blankets.

This hands-on approach aimed to equip attendees with vital skills for ensuring safety in their workplaces.

