Gov Namadi commissions N600m modern Tsangaya school in Jigawa

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has commissioned a fully furnished modern Tsangaya school in Suletankarkar town, headquarters of Suletankarkar Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Governor Namadi said his administration spent over N600 million on teaching and learning facilities to ensure a conducive environment for both teachers and students.

He announced plans to integrate Qur’anic studies through the modern Tsangaya school system into the state’s education curriculum, just like other conventional subjects.

“The state government will include Qur’anic studies in the education curriculum like all modern education subjects. We will also make independent budgetary provisions for Quranic studies aimed at modernising the system, where students in such schools will be taught science, technology and vocational skills,” he said.

The governor noted that the initiative aligns with his 12-point agenda to reform the traditional Almajiri system, eliminate street begging and curb rural-urban child migration, which he said negatively affects children’s upbringing.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Tsangaya Education Board, Dr Abubakar Maje Hamisu, said the newly commissioned school consists of eight classrooms, hostels, skill acquisition centres, an ICT centre and other essential facilities.

He explained that the school operates as a boys’ boarding school and has enrolled 500 pioneer students drawn from existing Almajiri systems across the state.

Hamisu highlighted the state government’s investments in the Tsangaya system, including the supply of 50,000 school uniforms and footwear worth N271,979,000, 400 student beds at N54,395,000, 1,098 mattresses valued at N35,764,605, and 1,374 blankets, 1,277 mosquito nets, Mushaf copies, mats, Allo, Akhdariy and other learning materials totalling N79,150,000.

He added that furniture for seven Tsangaya schools was supplied at a cost of N40,320,000, while writing materials were procured for N12,350,850.

The Executive Secretary commended Governor Namadi for his commitment to revamping Qur’anic education and modernising the Tsangaya system across the state.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

