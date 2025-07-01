Gov Mutfwang promises business-friendly environment for economic growth in Plateau

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has underlined his administration’s determination and committment to create a business-friendly environment that would encourage and galvanise economic growth.

The governor, who said all bureaucratic hurdles that could constitute a stumbling block to the promotion of business and luring investors to the state have been eliminated, added the state government would not rest on its oars until Plateau State becomes one of the most business-friendly states in Nigeria.

Governor Mutfwang, who gave the assurance through the Secretary to the State Government, Architect Samuel Jatau, during the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) technical session and statewide town hall meeting held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, added that the ease of doing business has become a top priority for the state government.

He highlighted that the state has made significant progress in implementing actionable reforms, which has helped to attract investors and promote economic growth, and reiterated his readiness to receive counsel and constructive advice that will enhance the state’s development.

In her address, the Director-General of PEBEC, Zaharh Mustapha Audu, pointed out that the nationwide subnational tour across the 36 states and FCT was aimed at strengthening state-level ownership of reform initiatives and deepening the implementation of SABER.

Audu mentioned that part of PEBEC’s mandate is to translate national policies to the subnational level, ensuring that reforms are tailored to meet the specific needs of each state.

She expressed excitement that PEBEC has prioritised the role of the private sector in its programs and central to promoting economic growth in Plateau.

However, the stakeholders and participants at the workshop discussed the state’s business reform progress, galvanised multi-stakeholder participation, and reaffirmed the commitment of government, private sectors, and development partners towards creating a more enabling and competitive business environment.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

