Gov Muftwang mourns Senator Plang’s wife, says death painful

The Chairman, Governing Council of Federal Polythecnic Idah, Rt. Hon. Adetope Ademiluyi has appeal to the government, corporate organizations and general public for urgent assistance to mitigate the effects of rainstorm causing substantial destruction at the institution.
 
In a press statement issued on Wednesday from the office of the Head of Public Relations Officer and Protocol of the institution, Mr. Sule .S. Omale, the Chairman noted that on the 15th June, 2025, a severe rainstorm hit the Federal Polytechnic Idah, the second of such in one month, causing substantial destruction to  infrastructure and disrupting the academic activities of our students. 
 
 
His words, “As the chairman of the Governing Council, I appeal to the government, corporate organizations and public for urgent assistance to mitigate the effects of this disaster.The rainstorm caused significant damage to our buildings, including lecture halls, laboratories and hostels. This affected the morale of our staff and students
 
“Given the severity of the situation, we solicit for the support and assistance of the government, corporate organizations and public to rebuild and restore our institution. We urge the relevant authorities to provide us with the necessary resources to address the immediate needs of our students and staff.
 
“As the premier institution of higher learning in Kogi State, we are committed to providing quality education to our students. However, we cannot achieve this goal without the support of the government and the public,”.
 
He therefore appeal to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organizations and government agencies to come to our aid in this time of need.
 

