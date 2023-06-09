Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau has constituted a Task Force on recovery of purported auctioned government properties, just as he suspended all employments made by his predecessor, Barrister Simon Lalong towards the end of his administration.

The governor in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Arc. Samuel N. Jatau, stated that the Task Force on recovery of purported auctioned properties is to identify, trace all government properties that were purported to have been auctioned across the country.

According to the term of reference for the 10 man task force headed by a retired Permanent Secretary, Nde Isaac Wadak, it will also ascertain whether or not due process was adhered to in the exercise an recovery of all Government Assets that were purportedly /or inappropriately acquired by individuals/groups/or corporate entities.

The Task Force which has six weeks within which to complete its assignment is equally expected to come up with any other recommendation that will lead to the recovery of Government assets and safeguard future occurrences.

Also, the Governor has directed that all appointments into the State Civil Service made from 1st October 2022 to date to be suspended with effect from the same date subject to review in line with due process.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, the Governor also directed that all Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All Civil Servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,” the governor directed.

He pointed out that other measures and steps towards strengthening and building a result oriented Civil Service will be taken in due course.

