Gov Mbah moves girl rescued from ritualist to Enugu, awards her varsity scholarship

The Enugu State Government says it has moved Miss Ukamaka Okonkwo, the lucky girl who was rescued from the dungeon of Obi Levi Obieze, the alleged ritualist and kidnapper at Ndiagu Umumba in Ezeagu LGA of the state, to a government facility for therapy and rehabilitation.

The Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, who made this known on Sunday, said that this was at the instance of the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, given the trauma she must have passed through.

Mrs. Enih said the governor has also awarded a scholarship to Miss Okonkwo that would see her through education from her present class to the university.

“We travelled to Ndiagu Umumba, Ezeagu LGA, today at the governor’s instance to meet with parents of Ukamaka, and to bring her to Enugu where she will undergo the necessary therapy and be fully rehabilitated. You can imagine the level of trauma this young girl must have passed through.

“So, the government wants to ensure that she bounces back fully in the shortest possible time. Therefore, the Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development will be responsible for providing therapies and counselling to her before reintegrating her back into society.

“The Governor has also graciously awarded a scholarship to her, which is to see her through university education from her current class. This is just a way of reassuring her and her parents that they are not alone and to equally put smiles on their faces. Government wants to ensure that she fulfills her glorious destiny because this is a destined child.

“In addition, a government delegation visited Mr. Theophilus

Ezih and Mrs. Chinenye Ezih, parents of the deceased boy, Chimaobi Ezih, at Agba Umana in Ezeagu LGA to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident. We share their pains,” she stated.

She, however, said that the identity of the pregnant woman also found dead in the Ndiagu Umumba dungeon was yet to be identified to be able to trace her relatives. She assured that the government and the relevant security were working on it, maintaining that all the culprits would be brought to book.

“As you are well aware, this is a government that has zero tolerance for crime. Government has already demolished the property linked to these dastardly acts in line with the extant laws of Enugu State.

“The police and other security agencies are working with the government to track down and bring back those still at large to face justice. That is the only way to appease the spirits and souls of the deceased and to get our society rid of such crimes,” she concluded.

Also on the government’s delegation to the affected families were the Deputy Chairman of Ezeagu Local Government Council, Hon. Nkiru Ugwuagu, and the Head of the Child Department, Ministry of Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Clementina Ogbu.

