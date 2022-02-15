Gov Matawalle will not resign, APC replies PDP

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State Chapter has said Governor Bello Matawalle will not resign as being canvassed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) state chapter.

In a statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Tuesday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune said, the recent interview by the state secretary of PDP calling on the governor to resign is nothing but mischief.

Thus, the governor according to the statement will not resign, saying his ascension to power was ordained by God.

“To us in APC’, the statement alluded that the party (PDP) have started feeling the hit of defeat in the coming 2023 general elections in the state, pointing, ‘defeat fever’ have covered the party and its members now.

“Looking at his submissions, Faruku raised some issues that confirmed his confused mind and that of his sponsors. For instance, he noted that Zamfara insecurity is now worst than what the Matawalle administration met.

“Is Faruku telling us that Gov Matawalle was in office when 250 persons were massively killed in one day at Yargaladima. What about those killed at Kizara, Birane, Dangulbi, those killed in tens and hundreds, daily kidnappings, cattle rustlings, rapes, the discretion of the Holy Qur’an and the burning of several villages?

“Could he defend these actions? Were they not the concern of all right-thinking Zamfara people, and now seen as a non-issue by you (Faruku) Rijiya and the present crop of PDP leaders in the state.

The statement noted that the,’ PDP desperately wants Matawalle to leave the office of the governor because they see it as their birthright, unfortunately for them, the governor’s emergence against how they view it was ordained by Allah and he will do his terms by the special grace of Allah through the people’s God-given mandate whether the Faruku’s like it or not.

“Even when they talk of intimidation, it is now general knowledge that they were the ones using that by insisting through various means such as threats, court orders and of recent, the use of violence and making the state ungovernable as stated by their national publicity secretary.

“All that they have to do is very simple, the next round of election is just by the corner, since they claim they can override the governor and his increasing popularity, why must they insist on his resignation.

For the purpose of clarity, the achievements of the governor, are very clear even though he is not in full control of the security agencies, because of his approach, the agencies have given their support and sacrificed their lives in ensuring the restoration of peace in the state.

“Amidst all these, the governor has constructed several roads and improved the quality of healthcare service delivery and education in addition to the PDP acknowledged reconstruction and improvement of Government House and the JB Yakubu state secretariat among others.

