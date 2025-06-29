Gov Makinde to chair MTN CEO’s lecture, July 3

Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde, will be chairing the 11th Sigma Club’s public lecture which will be delivered by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Dr Karl Toriola, with the Chancellor of Lead City University, Professor Gabriel Ogunmola, as the special guest of honour.

The host and chairperson of the Sigma Club, University of Ibadan (UI), Toyinbo Ayodeji, stated this on Saturday in Ibadan while briefing pressmen about the lecture which will be held on the University of Ibadan campus on July 3rd (next Thursday) and other current activities of the club, which are in commemoration of the club’s 75th anniversary events.

Sigma Chief Ayodeji confirmed that Governor Makinde will be present to chair the event, with Dr Gani Adeniran, an Old Sigmite, serving as the father of the day. He stated that the lecture is in honour of Old Sigmite and former CEO of First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan.

Ayodeji said that the MTN Nigeria CEO will be speaking on ‘Leveraging technology and digital education for mass employment, wealth creation, and poverty alleviation’, adding that the title of the lecture is apt, given the relevance of technology to the economy and wealth creative, especially as it concerns students and youths in Nigeria.

The Sigma Club’s publicity committee chairman, Philipson Sulaimon, noted that the club is a social and philanthropic student association dedicated to the development of students and society, adding that the public lecture series is one of the ways they enlighten students and the public on current and significant issues affecting society and the country at large.

Sulaimon said that the club is honouring the former First Bank CEO, Dr Adeduntan, with the lecture because he is a proud Old Sigmite who has distinguished himself, made the club proud, and hence deserves to be recognised and honoured with the lecture to serve as an inspiration to the club, students, and Nigerians.

Sigma Chief Ayodeji also seized the opportunity to speak about the free health outreach held on the UI campus alongside the press conference.

He said the health outreach, which was in its fourth edition, was designed to educate the university community, particularly students, on basic health tips that will benefit them and keep them healthy, adding, “It is important that students are up to date about their health for maximum well-being and academic performance.”

According to him, they partnered with the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Oyo State chapter and the Medical Science Association of Nigeria for the medical outreach. These associations, he added, delivered talks on mental, oral, reproductive, and environmental health, and also conducted free HIV, blood pressure, hepatitis, body/mass index, and other vital tests for the students.