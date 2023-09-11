Governor Seyi Makinde has been doing his best for the good people of Oyo State. We want to plead with the governor to do more as all his achievements will speak for him whenever he is aspiring to contest for higher position in Nigeria. If Governor Makinde makes a promise, consider it done. It is in view of this that I want to bring the attention of the governor to the neglected road from Aboke Elewuro to Onireke Alapata, off Olorunda Abaa, Akobo Ojuirin, Ibadan which falls under Lagelu Local Government Area. The said road has long been over due to be rehabilitated by the state government. It is true that an individual has willingly spent his hard-earned money to construct the Onireke-Alapata Bridge for the community. Another individual is also doing his best to ensure that the said road is motorable for road users to ply, but the recent heavy rainfalls have caused massive damage on the said road. The road from Aboke Elewuro to Onireke Alapata can only be rehabilitated with the Governor Makinde’s approval. Once again, I want to plead with Governor Makinde to rehabilitate this road.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

