Gov Makinde, Bala felicitate Muslims, urge prayers for Nigeria

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde and his Bauchi counterpart Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed have extended their heartfelt felicitations to Muslims in their states and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In his goodwill message, Governor Makinde called on Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the state and country, noting the various challenges being confronted.

“I want to congratulate my Muslim brothers and sisters in Oyo State and across the world on witnessing the Eid-el-Kabir 2025. The Eid Adha is one glorious festival and an opportunity for Muslim faithful to demonstrate their dedication to God through prayers and sacrifice,” Makinde said.

Makinde appreciated the Muslim community in Oyo State for their unwavering support for his administration, stating, “I admonish them to continue to pray for their government, which has served them for six years and delivered accelerated and sustainable development and to continue to support us.”

He also urged residents to be vigilant during festivities, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility. “If anyone sees something, they should say something and the government will do something,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State emphasized the importance of reflecting on the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim and promoting selflessness and love.

“As we mark this important festival, which symbolizes sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and faith, all citizens should reflect on the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and imbibe the spirit of selflessness and love for one another,” he said.

Gov Bala also called for unity and peaceful coexistence among residents, regardless of differences.

“Bauchi is our shared home, the progress and stability of our dear state depend on our collective commitment to peace and brotherhood.

“As we celebrate, let us remember to be our brothers’ keepers. Let us extend hands of kindness to the less privileged, promote understanding among ourselves, and work together to build a society grounded in justice, equity, and harmony,” he stressed.

Both governors prayed for Allah’s continued blessings and guidance for all Muslims, wishing them a joyous and spiritually rewarding Eid-el-Kabir.

