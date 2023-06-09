Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has, during a visit to the Emir of Tsafe, expressed concern over the spate of attacks in some areas of the State, assuring people of his resolve to find lasting solutions to the insecurity in the state.

Governor Lawal gave the assurance when he visited the palace of the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa in Tsafe Local Government over the recent cowardly attacks.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal was in Tsafe local Government to commiserate with the people over the recent attacks by bandits.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to tackle bandits who have recently been aggressive in some areas of the State.

“I am here purposely to empathise with the Emirate and people of Tsafe Local Government over the recent cowardly attacks by bandits in the area.

“I want to assure His Highness and our people that security is the top priority of my Government, the reason why we are working closely with the relevant security agencies to ensure that peace prevails in our State.

“I and other Governors had the honour of meeting with the President, and I brought to his attention the issue of insecurity in Zamfara. President Tinubu has assured me of his total support and commitment. I also requested another meeting with the President in my quest to tackle the security issues bedeviling our State.

“The instant I was informed of the bandits’ aggression in Tsafe, I reached out to our security forces for immediate action, and a quick response was deployed.

“While the Government is working round the clock to address the problem, I urge the people of Zamfara to be steadfast in prayers. We need support and maximum cooperation from the people for peace to prevail.”

The Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, in his remarks, sought God’s guidance and wisdom for Governor Dauda Lawal, as he showed a high level of commitment in responding to distress calls.

“I want to express gratitude and applaud the Governor for this unscheduled visit to empathize with us. I can’t hide my happiness and that of the people of Tsafe, because this is the first time that a Governor visited to commiserate with us over the attacks by bandits.





“I must also commend the swift response we got from the security and the support from the Governor. We will provide the new Government with all necessary support in its resolve to secure Zamfara State,” he said.

