Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has disclosed that five special primary schools are to be established in each of the 14 local government areas of the State.

Governor Dauda Lawal who made the disclosure at a reception organized in his honor by Gusau Emirate council in the State.

He revealed that the State Government has also secured a special intervention fund for the rehabilitation and construction of schools.

He further said he secured two hundred (200) free scholarships for state indigenes who would study Medicine and Engineering in Egypt.

In a statement issued by the Director General Media, and Communications to Governor Nuhu Salihu Anka, on Sunday in Gusau said the free scholarship secured is another opportunity acquired for the development of education in the state.

“As part of efforts to revive the Educational sector, the state Government would soon embark on rehabilitation and reconstruction of more primary schools across 14 local government areas of the state,” the statement read.

According to the statement, five Special Primary Schools are to be constructed in each of the 14 local government areas of the state, adding that a Committee has been constituted for the project to ensure successful take-up of the project.

He further said, the project work would begin before the end of this month, adding that his administration would ensure that the money funded for education would be directly channeled to assigned sector.

Governor while thanking the Emir for the honour given to him, also called on people of the state to continue praying for the state government in its commitments towards sustaining peace as well as attaining the rapid development of the State.

