Gov Lawal reaffirms commitment to strengthening basic education in Zamfara

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards strengthening basic education in the state.

Lawal stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Headquarters in Abuja. He was received by the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba and other top management of the Commission.

A statement in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer and Protocol of UBEC, David Apeh, said the visit was a familiarisation meeting aimed at strengthening ties and reinforcing collaborative efforts in basic education development.

In his address, Governor Lawal congratulated the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, on her well-deserved appointment and commended her for the strides the Commission continues to make under her leadership.

He highlighted his administration’s ongoing efforts to address the many educational challenges inherited upon assumption of office, including the menace of out-of-school children that had been endemic in the state.

The Governor further expressed Zamfara State’s readiness to fully align with UBEC’s programmes and initiatives, stating his strong interest in deepening partnerships to accelerate educational transformation across the state.

In his remarks, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Services (DES.S), praised the Governor’s evident commitment to basic education delivery, describing it as a model of political will and leadership.

He assured the Governor of UBEC’s full support and noted that Zamfara State has now emerged as one of the foremost states showing improved basic education outcomes under the current administration.

The Executive Secretary, Dr Aisha Garba, expressed appreciation for the Governor’s visit and applauded the notable progress recorded within his short time in office.

She assured him of the Commission’s support and emphasized UBEC’s willingness to work closely with Zamfara State to build on existing achievements.

Dr. Garba listed some of the Governor’s key achievements in the education sector, which include: the return of teachers from industrial action; the launch of a campaign to reintegrate out-of-school children; the restoration and rehabilitation of dilapidated schools; and the provision of teaching and learning materials to over 250 public schools.

Governor Lawal and Garba expressed a shared commitment to deepening collaboration and innovation in basic education, with both UBEC and Zamfara State pledging to prioritise inclusive, quality learning for all children.

