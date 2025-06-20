Gov Lawal meets traditional rulers on healthcare performance in Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has held a meeting with emirs and community leaders on the biannual Primary Healthcare performance review in the state.

The meeting, which was held on Friday, aimed to strengthen community participation and ownership of Primary Healthcare services in the state.

During the meeting, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, stated that the session focused on improving healthcare services, particularly for women and children, and highlighted impressive strides in the ongoing Primary Healthcare (PHC) reform agenda.

“Within a 10-week period, a total of 712 PHCs were assessed, out of which 581 centres underwent full evaluation, while 90 health facilities are currently undergoing renovation,” she stated.

She commended traditional leaders for their crucial role in various healthcare interventions and assured them of continued government support for Primary Healthcare development.

The Commissioner reaffirmed Governor Lawal’s administration’s unwavering commitment to healthcare, noting a substantial 15% budgetary allocation to the health sector.

She also thanked development partners for their unwavering support of healthcare initiatives in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Anka and Chairman of the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, emphasised the vital role traditional leaders play in promoting healthcare initiatives and mobilising communities.

The Emir pledged the continued support of traditional rulers in delivering healthcare services from the grassroots to the top level across the state.

