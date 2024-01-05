Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, on Friday, launched the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem, pledging support for legionnaires and families of fallen heroes of the Armed Forces in Zamfara State.

At the launch, Lawal was decorated with the remembrance emblem by the Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Legion, Alhaji Aminu Ladan Mada, at the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the state government supported the Legion with N10 million.

He said that the State government was dedicated to extending support to the Legion.

The statement said, “While launching the emblem for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Gusau, Governor Lawal conveyed his resolve to support the Nigerian Legion, demonstrating his appreciation for the sacrifices made by fallen heroes.

“The Governor highlighted some of his government’s support for the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, including recruiting over 50 legionnaires into the Community Protection Guards.

“We must appreciate the contribution of our brave troops in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality across the country.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure improved welfare for the Nigerian Legion and families of fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives to maintain peace.

“Furthermore, we have enlisted 50 members of the Nigerian Legion to join the Community Protection Guards, a security unit that supports the troops in safeguarding our state.”

