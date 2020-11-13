Gov Lalong threatens to sanction erring contractors

Apparently disturbed by the slow pace of work by the contractors handling various legacy projects across the three Senatorial districts in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has threatened to sanction any contractor who did not work in accordance with the specification or adhere to the terms of work.

Addressing contractors and sub-contractors handling the projects at the Victoria Gowon Hall, New Government House Rayfield-Jos said the projects were aimed at providing high standard public facilities such as schools and Hospitals adding that they were conceived to address the problems affecting the citizens of the state.

“My administration inherited many projects which were uncompleted and abandoned. Even this hall which we named after former First Lady, Mrs Victoria Gowon was uncompleted but we decided to complete it. If we can complete the projects left and abandoned by others, we cannot fail to complete the ones initiated by our administration,” he said.

He also told the contractors that he will soon embark on another round of inspection of the projects sites, hence the need for them to be up and doing as no excuses will be tolerated adding that the President is expected to commission some of the projects when completed.

The main Contractor Engr. Lawson Ngoa, MD of Bleneson Services said the project started well but was affected by delays occasioned by COVID-19 and funding which have now been resolved by the IPO, assuring that there will be more speed on the work now that the economy has picked up.

The sub-contractors also raised the challenges of inflation and high cost of materials which the Governor promised to address. Commissioners of Housing and Urban Development, Finance and the Chief of Staff all addressed various aspects of the Legacy Projects urging all parties to redouble efforts in meeting the timelines for achieving the work.

