Gov Lalong tasks traditional rulers on peace building

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has directed traditional rulers in the state to take lawful measures to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in their domains and threatened to hold them responsible for any breach of peace if they failed to take necessary steps to maintain peace.

Governor Lalong who issued this directive while holding stakeholders meeting with eminent citizens of the state on Wednesday tasked them to engage and sensitise their subjects to the fact that violence has no place in the new Plateau State.

He enjoined the youths that rather than embarking on destruction of lives and properties at the slightest provocation, they should have explore legitimate avenues to ventilate grievances in a democracy.

The governor also appealed to parents to talk to their children and advise them to calm down and embrace the path of dialogue and engagement while shunning violence adding that those who have legitimate grievances should be advised to explore available channels including the courts to ventilate them.

“Government has begun implementing their requests with the dissolution of SARS. On Monday, I inaugurated the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and other related extra-judicial killings in Plateau State, headed by Justice Philomena Lot, a retired Judge of the High Court of Plateau State.

“This Judicial Commission of Inquiry is to receive and hear complaints from all victims who have any complaint against the disbanded SARS and other police units with the view to ensuring that they obtain justice” he said.

He assured the citizens that the state government will also do everything possible to implement the outcome of the panel’s recommendation as it applies to its jurisdiction.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE