Gov Lalong signs death sentence for kidnappers, 7 years for cultists convicted

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has signed into law the anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing, cultism and other anti-violence related matters bill passed by the State House of Assembly.

The Governor said the law was long overdue because of the increase in kidnapping, land grabbing and other violent crimes within the state.

He said: “As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms to see people being terrorized by criminals who are clearly out to cause mayhem. This new law will deal with anyone caught in the act and I urge security agencies to be on their toes and ensure that culprits are apprehended and made to face the law.”

ALSO READ: Businessman abducted in Kano regains freedom

He called on communities to rise up to the challenge by identifying and fishing out criminals within their domains and passing relevant information to security agencies to act.

The law provides death sentence for those convicted for kidnapping while those found guilty for cultism shall be jailed for a minimum of 7 years. Others involved in meting out violence on anyone risk spending up to 10 years in jail upon conviction.

The governor again appealed for adherence to COVID-19 protocols saying his experience in the past one week confirms the reality of the pandemic.

He recognised the patriotism, sactifice and diligence of front line medical personnel who continue to risk their lives in fighting the pandemic, asking them not to be deterred in saving lives.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE