Gov Lalong condoles with NCPC boss over mother’s demise

The Governor of Plateau State, Rt Hon Simon Lalong has condoled the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam over the demise of her mother, Ngo Zimi Pam, who died recently.

Lalong, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonni Tyoden, in accompany of some commissioners, sympathised with Rev Pam saying “as a man of God, you are fully conversant with the fact that it is God that gives and takes life, we are proud of the good life the late Ngo Zimi Pam lived which is evident in the legacy she left behind in the person of the NCPC boss whose good work in the pilgrims commission speaks volume within and outside the country.

Prof Tyoden added,” We cannot question God, we have to appreciate Him in all circumstances and I pray that God would comfort the entire family.”

In his response, the Rev Pam thanked the government of Plateau State for the love and concern, stressing that the first condolence message he received was from Governor Simon Lalong which he said strengthened him.

He described Governor Lalong as a very proactive leader, who identifies with his people especially in their moment of need, praying that the Lord would grant him success in leadership.

Pam also commended the deputy governor for his support and loyalty to the state governor and prayed that God would remember him and reward him in due season.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gov Lalong consoles Gov Lalong condoles

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gov Lalong consoles Gov Lalong condoles