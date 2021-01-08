Gov Lalong accuses striking LG workers of blackmail

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has accused striking local government workers in the state of a plan to blackmail and smear the image of his administration by waging a campaign of calumny against the government over the non-implementation of minimum wage at the local government level.

The local government workers in the 17 council areas of Plateau State have been on strike in the past one months and occupying the entrance of the state secretariat to press home their demands.

Speaking at the launching of the work support programme in Jos on Friday, the governor said the workers have not only disregarded efforts to negotiate with Local Government Councils who were their employers but have gone ahead to wage a campaign of calumny and blackmail against the State Government adding that they have also gone ahead to defy a subsisting court order restraining them from carrying out their activities.

He explained that Local Governments in the state enjoy autonomy and control their resources adding that the State Government has no hand in their predicaments while whatever amount within the law that was negotiated and agreed to by both parties was final and not subject to any approval by him.

“Despite my efforts to ensure industrial harmony and improve the lives of civil servants in the State, the Local Government employees appear determined to mislead and misdirect their anger towards the State Government with a view to rubbishing our good work. This is sad and unacceptable.

“Plateau State belongs to all of us and we should not try to destroy it on the altar of politics and parochialism. My advice is for the aggrieved workers to take their anger to their employers for negotiation. We are facing difficult times because of COVID-19 which has affected the economy and other aspects of our lives. This is not the time to play games and further, put the fragile economy of the state in jeopardy. Let us apply wisdom and allow good reason to prevail,” he said.

The governor said workers in the state should rather channel their energies towards generating revenue internally both at the State and Local Governments so that the government can not only be able to pay salaries as and when due but also carry execute projects that will make the lives of the people better.

Governor Lalong, therefore, appealed to citizens of the state to strictly observe the protocols for preventing COVID-19 and work to protect their lives and the lives of others by doing the right things such as wearing the face mask, washing of hands with soap and water, observing social distancing among others.

He added that the State government has directed the commencement of a vigorous community engagement and public enlightenment as well as enforcement across the entire State to ensure that citizens mitigate the risks of infection and deaths.

