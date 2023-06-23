Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas had a meeting with traditional rulers over insecurity and illegal mining activities in the state on Friday.

In a press statement issued to journalists after the meeting by Chief Press to the governor, Yusuf Sands, Governor Kefas urged traditional rulers to join hands together to curb insecurity and illegal mining activities in the state.

“As custodians of our rich culture or cultural heritage and the pillars of our communities and my administration, your guidance and wisdom are invaluable in addressing the pressing security challenges that have confront the state.

“The challenges of insecurity require the urgent need for collaboration and the urgent need to curb illegal mining activities. Taraba state, like many parts of Nigeria has been grappling with the scourge of insecurity.

“The rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and farmer-herder conflicts which have caused immense pain and sufferings to our people.

“It is our collective responsibility to confront these challenges head-on and restore peace and security to our state.The loss of innocent lives, displacement of communities and destruction of properties have cast a dark cloud over our once peaceful state.

“In the face of such adversities, unity and collaboration is paramount. We must set aside our differences to embrace dialogue and work together to find a lasting solution so, I implore you the traditional rulers to harness your influence, bring your communities together, and foster an atmosphere of understanding and cooperation, by fostering peace at the grassroots that will pave the way for a harmonious and prosperous state.

“I wish to urge you to utilize your power as leaders of our tradition to promote peace, discourage violence, and encourage youth engagement in productive activities, by leading by example and promoting the values of tolerance, respect and peaceful coexistence that can create a society where every citizen can feel secure, and go about their productive endeavours.

“The rampant spread of illegal mining activities in the state requires our immediate attention. While mining holds great potential for economic growth, the unregulated and illegal mining practices pose significant threat to our environment, economic, and social values. These activities lead to environmental degradation, health hazards and exploitation of vulnerable communities.

“It is imperative that we put an end to these illegal activities by strengthening our regulatory framework, improving enforcement mechanisms and enhancing collaboration among relevant sectors, and by ensuring responsible mining practices in curbing illegal operations” Gov. Kefas urged.

Responding, the Aku Uka of Wukari, and the chairman Taraba state council of chief, HRM. Ishaku Mannu Ada and the Emire of Muri, Tafida Abbas both expressed concern over the level of insecurity in the state.





They suggested government delegate power to traditional rulers to be able to confront both the challenges of insecurity and illegal mining at their early stages.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE