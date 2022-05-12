Gov. Ishaku mourns slain soldiers in Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has commiserated with the military and the immediate and extended families of the deceased military officers who lost their lives during an operation, on Tuesday in Taraba.

A statement issued to journalists, on Thursday, in Jalingo by the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, quoted governor Ishaku as expressing shock over the unfortunate incident.

“Governor Darius Ishaku has received with great shock and sadness news of the killing of six soldiers of the 93 Battalion, Takum in an ambush by bandits during a military operation in Takum Local Government Area of the state.

He also expressed worry about the fate of the Commanding officer of the Battalion who was declared missing after the operation.

“The attack on civilians and police officers in Takum which prompted the reaction of the soldiers from the 93 Battalion had proved that the bandits had become even more desperate than ever to kill and maim innocent people.

“I wish to praise the gallantry of the soldiers led by the commanding officer of the battalion for reacting promptly to the distress calls by the people of the areas under the seize of the bandits. I, however, regret that the operation resulted in the unfortunate death of six military officers and the uncertainty over the whereabouts of the commanding officer.





“I commiserate with the military, the immediate and extended families of the deceased military officers and urged Nigerians to also pray for the safe return of the Commanding Officer of the Battalion.

“I wish to call on the people of the state to be vigilant and to always monitor strangers coming into their communities. I pray God grants the souls of the deceased soldiers, eternal rest,” Gov Ishaku mourned.

