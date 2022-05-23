Gov Ishaku donates N10m succour to families of Taraba slain soldiers

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku on Sunday presented a ten million naira cash to the 93 battalion Takum to provide immediate needs to families of the slain soldiers who were ambushed and killed in the state recently.

In a statement issued to journalists in Jalingo and signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku promised that the state was determined to provide succour to members of the immediate families of the slain soldiers.

The statement quoted the governor during a visit to the 93 battalions in Takum local government area, expressed sympathy on behalf of the Taraba State government to the families and the Nigeria army, and noted that the soldiers died in service for their fatherland.

He also promised that Government will take steps to assist the families, particularly for the children’s academic future.