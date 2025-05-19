Metro

Gov Inuwa Yahaya mourns Shehu Mohammed

Ishola Michael
Late Shehu Mohammed

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed grief over the death of Shehu Mohammed, a staff member of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Shehu as a humble, well-learned, and service-driven individual who distinguished himself through hard work and commitment to the growth of his community and the pursuit of excellence.

Shehu was a grassroots personality and a loyal party man whose support for the government and passion for education set him apart. His humility, thirst for knowledge, and deep sense of community responsibility will be sorely missed, the Governor remarked.

Inuwa Yahaya extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the management and staff of FCE (Technical), Gombe, the academic community of Gombe State University (where the deceased was undertaking his postgraduate studies), as well as the people of Funakaye Local Government Area, where the late Shehu hailed from.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.

As announced by the family, the funeral prayer (Janazah) for the late Shehu Mohammed will take place today at 2:30 pm in Bajoga, Funakaye LGA, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

