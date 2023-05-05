Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has won two awards at the 2022 Business Day’s State Competitiveness and Good Governance awards. The event was held Thursday, 4th May 2023, at the Abuja Continental Hotel ( Sheraton Hotel and Towers).

The Governor’s awards were received on his behalf by Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State.

The publisher and chief executive officer of Business Day Media, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, said the event was created to ensure leaders at the sub-national levels of governance imbibe the culture of hard work and deliver the dividends of democracy to the citizens.

According to him, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya competed with other governors in various categories and emerged winner of Most Improved State on Ease of Doing Business and Most Improved State in Rural and Urban Development after the Award Committee, made up of eminent personalities, gathered primary data through on-the-spot assessments and analysis of secondary data provided on different socio-economic parameters.

“We have seen great strides in Gombe State since the coming of Governor Inuwa Yahaya. We have heard of his exploits in the health sector, infrastructure, rural development, and investment drive. Just a few days ago, we witnessed as his state clinched the number one spot in the Ease of Doing Business ranking. No wonder His Excellency is a regular recipient of our Competitiveness awards. We congratulate His Excellency and encourage him to continue doing more”.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Inuwa, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, described the recognition as a challenge to do more.

He appreciated the media outfit for rewarding hard work and excellence in governance.

“Let me begin by appreciating the Publishers of Business Day for this recognition and award. It is a very important job you have done. Just last week, we received an award as the best state in ease of doing business and another on pro-labour policies by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, and here we are today receiving another set of awards on excellence in public service”.

” For us, receiving an award is a challenge. A burden and expectation on us to do more. Based on the system Theory, none can do anything alone. We appreciate the contributions of all the people of the State who made this award a possibility. Therefore the award is dedicated to all the people resident in the state for their various contributions towards the success of our administration”.

” I invite you all to Gombe State to visit the 1000 hectares Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, where we have provided all facilities, including a dedicated source of power from Dadinkowa Dam, state-of-the-art infrastructure and social amenities, as well as a peaceful atmosphere for businesses to thrive. I also invite you to come and invest in Gombe State. We have the friendliest environment for business operations”.

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Minister of Labour and Empowerment, Chris Ngige, and Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa were among the recipients of awards at the occasion.

The Gombe delegation at the event included the Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Aliyu mni, his Rural Development counterpart, Danladi Adamu, and the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General

( Press Affairs), Government House,

Gombe.