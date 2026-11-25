Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, visited Lawanti community in Akko Local Government Area to personally commiserate with the families of victims of the recent tragic incident involving an alleged shooting by military personnel, reportedly following a confrontation over suspected theft of hardware materials, which claimed three lives and left several others injured.

Visibly saddened by the tragedy, the Governor, accompanied by the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, and other officials, visited the palace of the District Head of Lawanti, where he met with the bereaved families in the presence of the Lamido Gona, HRH Alhaji Umar Abdulkadir Abdussalam.

The Governor expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life, describing the incident as deeply painful and unfortunate.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the entire Lawanti community, urging them to find strength and comfort in the will of Almighty Allah during this difficult period.

In one of the most poignant moments of the visit, Governor Inuwa Yahaya held and offered prayers for a newborn baby whose father was among those killed in the incident.

The child, who was born on the very day his father lost his life, was named after the Governor.

The Governor condemned the loss of life and assured the community that his administration would work closely with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and that justice is served.

He stressed that the circumstances surrounding the incident must be properly established and that appropriate action must follow.

During the visit, the Governor donated the sum of N10 million to support the bereaved families and the community.

Each of the three families that lost loved ones received N2 million, while the remaining N4 million was allocated to support the community leadership, youths and women.

He assured that the government would closely monitor the condition of those receiving treatment and provide necessary assistance, while ensuring that the bereaved families receive the care, compassion and support they need to cope with their loss.

Inuwa Yahaya appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, community elders and other stakeholders to work together to sustain peace, promote understanding and discourage the spread of misinformation or inflammatory statements capable of escalating tensions.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the protection, security and welfare of every resident of Gombe State, emphasising that his government would spare no effort in pursuing justice, preserving peace and strengthening mutual trust between communities and security agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the affected families and the entire Lawanti community, the Lamido Gona, HRH Alhaji Umar Abdulkadir Abdussalam, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his show of compassion and genuine concern over the tragic incident.

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He particularly acknowledged the Governor’s prompt response, including the dispatch of a high-powered government delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, which attended the funeral prayers of the deceased and engaged with the bereaved families, traditional authorities and community leaders.

He described the Governor’s personal visit as a further demonstration of his commitment to the wellbeing of the people, especially at moments of grief and uncertainty.

He thanked the Governor for identifying with the community in its hour of need and for the assurances of justice, support and continued government attention