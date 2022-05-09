Gov. Inuwa to VP: The cap fits you squarely, we are committed to your aspiration to become president

As proof of the increasing appeal his engagements have continued to generate nationwide, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has again received massive support for his presidential bid, this time in Gombe State.

Notably, on his visit to the State on Monday, in continuation of his engagements with delegates and stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Osinbajo received the endorsement of Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, and the blessings of the Emir of Gombe, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, as well as stakeholders in the State.

On his arrival on Monday afternoon at the Gombe International Airport, the Vice President was received by Governor Yahaya, amidst spontaneous cheers from residents and supporters who danced and sang along the way, as the VP’s convoy entered the city.

Prof. Osinbajo later moved to the Palace of the Emir of Gombe, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, where he intimated the monarch of his aspiration to become President, soliciting his prayers and support.

Speaking during the visit to the Palace, Governor Yahaya assured the Vice President of support from the State, pledging also his personal commitment to the VP’s presidential aspiration.

Welcoming Prof. Osinbajo to the State, Governor Yahaya said, “today is yet another remarkable occasion, because on many occasions, the Vice President has been coming to the State as Vice President; but this time around, he has come to interact with our delegates preparatory to the primaries of our ruling party, the APC, and it is a convention that will produce him, by the Grace of God, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“Gombe is home to you, sir, for so many reasons, and looking at the dynamics… it is you that this cap fits squarely; nobody can doubt that. And I make bold to say that these people, that you see in the traditional (regalia) and on the government side, and the crowd outside, are really committed to seeing that you actualise this ambition by becoming the President of Nigeria, by God’s grace.

“We are patriotic, we want this country to progress so that we get to the level we want to attain. And, with you in charge, by God’s grace, we shall reach the destination,” the Governor added.

On his part, the Monarch expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and sacrifice in dealing with the challenges facing the country, assuring the Emirate’s continued support and prayers for his administration.

Similarly, the Emir of Gombe thanked the VP for the visit, noting that it “outlines the strength of friendship that exist between your office and the people of Gombe State.”

Commending Prof. Osinbajo for his contributions to the successes recorded by the Buhari administration, he noted that “as the Vice President, you have been part of the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in your role as Chairman of the National Economic Council; and in many other roles, including that of acting president, you have left indelible marks in the annals of this country.

“In your interventions in the areas of economic policies, MSMEs, Ease of Doing Business, social investments and many other areas, you have left a lasting impact on our people.

“You have maintained a track record of excellent integrity as an accomplished legal luminary, religious leader and now, a politician. It is that attribute that endears you to many Nigerians across ethnic and religious persuasions. We, therefore, pray for your continuous success in all your endeavours.

“We don’t doubt your achievements as vice president were made possible because of the level of trust and confidence that Mr. President bestows on you.”

In his remarks, Vice President Osinbajo thanked the Emir and Governor for the warm reception and hospitality, and for the Emir’s support at various times.

The VP restated that having served as Vice President over the past 7 years under President Buhari, he has been prepared for leadership and exposed “to all there is to know about governing.”

“Your Highness, in that period of the past 7 years, I have had the honour of serving under a transparent leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, who exposed me very diligently to all that there is to know about governing a complex and very diverse country such as ours.”

“With the experience that God has given me and the exposure that I have had, including being acting President on occasions; if God enables me to become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I think my experience, all I’ve learned, will be extremely useful,” he emphasized.

Later, during the interaction with delegates, the Vice President assured them of a more prosperous Nigeria in the near future, adding that priority will be given to youth employment, security and the completion of ongoing ease of doing business reforms, among other major areas.

Like in previous interactions with APC stakeholders in earlier States’ visits, the VP took time to answer questions and discuss issues raised by stakeholders at the meeting.