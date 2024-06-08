In a bid to propel Gombe’s tertiary education sector to new heights and offer students greater opportunities and access to high-quality education, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has established partnership with the authorities of British Education Group, proprietors of the Coventry University, Bouskoura, Morocco.

The Governor, who led his delegation on a visit to the institution, was received by its founder/ CEO, Mr Nabeel Obaid who took the team round on a comprehensive tour of the university’s various faculties.

He informed the delegation that since its inception in 2001, Coventry University has been delivering world-class British education, and awarding Bachelor’s, Master’s, and MBA degrees through its affiliation with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

According to him, “Operating exclusively in English, Coventry University stands out as a unique higher education institution in Morocco, offering students the opportunity to earn globally recognised degrees.”

He stressed that, “This approach is designed to prepare students for success in an increasingly English-dominated business environment”.

Mr. Obaid also announced the decision of his institution to honour the Governor of Gombe State at a later date, in acknowledgment of his visionary approach and exceptional contributions to education.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to the university authorities for their warm reception and the opportunity to explore potential collaborations.

Inuwa Yahaya said that, “Our aim of seeking collaborating with great universities like Coventry University, is to provide our students with unparalleled opportunities and access to high-quality education.”

He also said, “I believe such partnerships are vital for equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a globalized world, which will ultimately foster a brighter future for the entire state, because education is the bedrock of development “.

During the meeting, the Commissioner of Education, Associate Professor Aishatu Umar Maigari, and the Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University, Professor Aliyu Usman Elnafaty, made compelling presentations, emphasizing the necessity of this partnership and the potential benefits it could bring to the educational landscape of Gombe State.

The discussions later culminated in an agreement on a sustainable and mutual partnership with the British Education Group.

This partnership will facilitate a student exchange programme, offer affordable courses with flexible payment options for students from Gombe State, and provide a choice of campuses and programmes tailored to the student’s preferences.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between the Gombe State government, through Gombe State University, and Coventry University to formalize this collaboration as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

