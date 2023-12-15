On Friday, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya hosted the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Bldr Sir Alderton Ewa Ewa, at the Gombe State Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The 2nd National Vice President, Bldr. Idris Sadiq Abubakar, and the National Secretary of the Institute, Bldr Mahmood Yusuf, accompanied the NIOB President.

During the brief meeting, the NIOB President lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s steadfast commitment to advancing the state’s infrastructure and his efforts to propel Gombe State’s industrial growth.

He conveyed the hearty congratulations of the entire NIOB family to Governor Inuwa Yahaya on his re-election for a second term, his recent conferment with the national honour award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), as well as his emergence as the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

He noted that this signifies his growing influence and leadership within the region and the country at large.

Additionally, Sir Ewa Ewa conveyed the appreciation of the institute’s fellows and members to Inuwa Yahaya for the appointment of their National Secretary, Bldr. Mahmud Yusuf, as Director-General of the Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency. He acknowledged the Governor’s foresight in recognizing and engaging talent.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked the team for the visit and restated his administration’s commitment to maintaining an enduring partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Building.

This commitment aims to foster robust infrastructural development and create a conducive environment for growth in Gombe State, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, DG (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

