Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has pledged the immediate upgrade and modernisation of the historic palace of the Tula Chiefdom in Kaltungo LGA of the state.

The governor made the pledge when he led the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team to the palace of the Mai Tula, Dr Abubakar Buba Atare, to pay royal homage and seek the monarch’s blessings and support for the party’s candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While addressing the traditional ruler and members of his council, the governor said the visit was in keeping with the long-standing tradition of honouring the traditional institution and seeking its blessings and support.

The governor, who holds the traditional title of Sodangin Tula, expressed delight at the warm reception accorded the APC campaign team by the Tula community.

He thanked the people for their confidence and overwhelming electoral support, which gave him the opportunity to serve Gombe State for two consecutive terms.

He urged the Mai Tula and his subjects to sustain their support for the APC, giving the party another opportunity to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration by electing Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna as his successor, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Inuwa Yahaya expressed confidence that Dr Jamilu Gwamna would build on the solid development foundation already established by his administration and surpass its achievements, particularly in infrastructure and other critical sectors.

The governor pledged the immediate upgrading of the historic Mai Tula Palace into a modern royal edifice.

He therefore directed the Joint Projects Development and Essential Social Services Agency to ensure the immediate commencement of work, disclosing that the architectural design had already been submitted.

“This is a historic palace built around the 1930s during the Native Authority era. It is high time we upgraded it into a modern palace comparable to those of other first-class traditional rulers across the state,” he said.

Describing Tula as an important community in Gombe State, the governor recalled that his administration had, early in its tenure, constructed the strategic Yiri Road to open up the area and improve connectivity.

He announced that the administration was also flagging off the construction of additional roads within the chiefdom, including the Wange-Baule and Dogon Ruwa-Kaltin roads, as part of its commitment to expanding infrastructure and connecting communities across the state.

The governor called on the people of Tula to vote for the APC across all elective positions, from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the party’s candidates for the State House of Assembly, stressing that sustained political support would guarantee continuity, consolidate development and attract more dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, pledged to sustain and consolidate the development initiatives of the Inuwa Yahaya administration, assuring the people that ongoing projects, programmes and policies would be continued and improved upon.

Jamilu Gwamna acknowledged the important role of traditional rulers in promoting peace, unity and peaceful coexistence, urging the Mai Tula to deploy his influence and leadership to encourage peaceful conduct before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

While seeking the monarch’s royal blessings, he appealed to the Tula community to reciprocate the goodwill and development efforts of the APC-led administration by mobilising massive support and votes for the party in the forthcoming elections.

Responding, the Mai Tula, Dr Abubakar Buba Atare, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Inuwa for the unexpected announcement of the immediate upgrade of his palace, describing the gesture as a welcome and historic development.

The monarch also commended the governor for awarding the Wange-Baule and Dogon Ruwa-Kaltin road projects, as well as his administration’s initiative in creating Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), which he said had brought governance closer to rural communities and enhanced grassroots development.

Mai Tula also attributed the growing interest of neighbouring states in undertaking peer-learning visits to Gombe to the innovative policies and development initiatives of the Inuwa Yahaya administration, particularly the Gombe State Geographic Information System (GOGIS) and the Gombe Goes Green (3G) initiative, among other governance innovations.

Abubakar Atare recalled that previous administrations had made several promises to upgrade the palace and transform Tula into a major tourist destination by harnessing its rich natural attractions, but regretted that none of those commitments had materialised.

He cautioned his subjects against being swayed by politicians and political parties that had failed to fulfil their promises in the past, urging them to be discerning and support candidates with verifiable records of performance and commitment to development.

The traditional ruler consequently called on the people of Tula to mobilise massive support and votes for all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.