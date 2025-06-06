Gov Inuwa leads delegation to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with Sallah Durbar

Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, led a delegation of dignitaries to the Emir’s Palace to witness the vibrant Sallah Durbar celebration, a hallmark of Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Gombe.

The event featured a majestic procession of horse riders, led by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the emirate.

The Governor was joined by notable figures, including the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Fall, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, and other senior government officials.

The Durbar celebration drew large crowds of enthusiastic citizens and visitors, who marveled at the spectacle of horsemen dressed in resplendent regalia parading through the palace grounds.

Addressing the gathering, the Emir of Gombe delivered his Sallah message, emphasising the need for peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence among the people. He also prayed for continued progress and stability in Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

The Governor commended the Emirate for preserving the cultural essence of the Sallah celebration and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting peace, cultural pride, and development across the state.

“The Sallah Durbar remains one of the most cherished traditions in Gombe, symbolising the deep-rooted values of celebration and communal unity that define the Eid festivities in the state,” the Governor remarked as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

