Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and his Deputy, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, have been formally decorated as Epidemic Preparedness and Response (EPR) Champions in recognition of their leadership and commitment to strengthening health security and building resilient healthcare systems in the state.

The investiture, conducted by the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) in partnership with Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), was accompanied by commendations for Gombe State’s sustained investments in epidemic preparedness, disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, emergency response and healthcare infrastructure.

Leading the LISDEL delegation, its Vice President, Hon. Mohammed Usman, a former member of the House of Representatives, described Gombe as an emerging model of how sustained political commitment, strategic investments and effective institutional coordination could strengthen sub-national health security.

Hon. Usman particularly commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for increasing the state’s health-security allocation by more than 50 per cent in 2026, from about N1.4 billion to over N3 billion, alongside investments in five fully equipped ambulances, emergency preparedness and response systems, blood-bank facilities, vaccines, cold-chain infrastructure, laboratory facilities and disease-surveillance equipment.

He also identified the newly constructed Infectious Disease Hospital as a significant addition to Gombe’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond effectively to public-health emergencies.

While describing the recognition as a reflection of the Governor and his Deputy’s commitment to health security, the LISDEL Vice President urged the state to consolidate its achievements by strengthening the legal and institutional framework for health security, with clearly defined responsibilities, coordination mechanisms and accountability across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He further recommended a Joint External Evaluation (JEE)-aligned assessment, with technical support from the NCDC, to identify outstanding gaps and provide a roadmap for developing a comprehensive State Health Security Action Plan.

Hon. Usman also encouraged Governor Inuwa Yahaya to leverage his leadership positions in the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Northern Governors’ Forum to champion stronger health-security systems and promote effective epidemic preparedness across the country.

Responding, Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured that the recognition would further strengthen his administration’s resolve to build enduring health institutions and systems capable of delivering quality healthcare and safeguarding lives beyond the tenure of the present administration.

He said his administration’s commitment to healthcare delivery was anchored on the conviction that health is wealth, stressing that the ultimate measure of governance should be tangible improvements in people’s lives rather than publicity.

The Governor recalled the significant challenges confronting the state’s health sector when he assumed office in 2019, explaining that his administration consequently made healthcare, human-capital development and grassroots service delivery major priorities.

He highlighted the strengthening of key institutions, including the State Hospitals Management Board, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency and GoHealth, as part of efforts to establish a more coordinated, efficient and responsive healthcare system.

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He also recalled Gombe State’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the establishment of a molecular diagnostic laboratory, describing it as a deliberate investment in the state’s capacity to detect, contain and respond to emerging infectious diseases.

Governor Inuwa emphasised that effective health-security management required more than budgetary provisions, noting that timely release of funds was equally critical to ensuring that emergency response mechanisms remained functional and responsive.

He attributed the state’s progress to prudent resource management, institutional strengthening, teamwork and sustained investments in primary healthcare, while appreciating development partners and the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for supporting critical interventions.

These, he noted, include the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Kumo, and the upgrading of the Kaltungo Snakebite Hospital into a research centre, with plans for local production of anti-snake venom.

In his remarks, Deputy Governor Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau disclosed that the state had further intensified efforts to strengthen its epidemic preparedness, revealing that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had approved the immediate procurement of diagnostic equipment capable of testing for Ebola, diphtheria, Lassa fever and other infectious diseases.

He described health security as a collective responsibility requiring the active participation of government institutions, traditional rulers, lawmakers, civil society organisations and health professionals, stressing the importance of investing in preventive systems rather than waiting for public-health emergencies to occur.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Danladi Bojude, disclosed that Gombe State’s health-security funding had increased from approximately N1.4 billion to over N3 billion, with 100 per cent release of approved funds, significantly strengthening the state’s preparedness and response capacity.

Also speaking, Dr. Itohan Imasuen, representing Resolve to Save Lives, commended the state for its sustained commitment to epidemic preparedness, particularly its functional multisectoral health-security coordination committee, public-health molecular laboratory and access to quarterly health-security funding.

Similarly, Pharmacist Chibuzo Eneh, representing the Director-General of the NCDC, said the progress recorded in Gombe underscored the importance of political leadership and sustained government commitment in building resilient health systems.

She expressed the agency’s readiness to deepen its technical collaboration with the state, particularly in supporting its first sub-national Joint External Evaluation and the development of a State Health Security Action Plan.

The investiture ceremony was attended by representatives of LISDEL, Resolve to Save Lives, NCDC, the World Health Organisation, and other development partners, members of the State Executive Council, and key stakeholders in the health sector, as contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.