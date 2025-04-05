Gov Inuwa decries Plateau attacks, commiserates with victims’ families

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has condemned the recent attacks on Ruwi, Manguna, Daffo, Josho, and Hurti communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing them as senseless and a threat to the unity and stability of the region.

The attacks reportedly claimed several lives and left scores injured, mostly women and children.

In a statement issued in Gombe, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incidents, commiserating with the families of those affected and the government and people of Plateau State.

He lamented the spate of violence ravaging rural communities in the North, particularly the persistent shedding of innocent blood, calling it a stain on the conscience of the region and the nation.

“The sanctity of human life must never be taken for granted. These heinous attacks on innocent people are totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

The NSGF Chairman commended the Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, for his swift response and proactive measures in dealing with the aftermath of the attacks, as well as the security agencies for their rapid intervention to restore calm.

He, however, urged security operatives to intensify efforts in tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

Inuwa Yahaya also stressed the need for tolerance, peacebuilding, and mutual understanding among diverse communities, particularly between farmers and herders.

He reiterated the commitment of the Northern Governors to working collectively to address insecurity, promote social cohesion, and foster harmonious coexistence across the region.

“As Northern Governors, we will continue to take deliberate steps to end this cycle of violence by strengthening security collaboration, promoting dialogue, and implementing policies that encourage peace and unity,” he added.

He called on community leaders, religious groups, and civil society organisations to support government efforts by preaching peace, tolerance, and forgiveness.

The Governor also emphasised that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence and fear.

