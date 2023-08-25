The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday today.

“I join the good people of Borno State and indeed the family and well-wishers of my dear brother and friend, Professor Babagana Zulum, in celebrating his 54th birthday, which is a great milestone in life worth celebrating”, the Governor stated in a goodwill message.

Inuwa Yahaya commended the unwavering commitment of Professor Zulum in addressing the challenges of governance in his state and in carrying out people-oriented projects and programmes, which endeared him to the masses, not only in his state but across the country.

He lauded the Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum for using his good office to impact positively on the lives of his people as well as for his efforts to restore peace in the insurgency-ravaged Borno state and, by extension, the North East sub-region.

“Your courage and excellent performance, as well as your zeal and passion for peace and good governance, have indeed stood you out”, the Governor noted.

The Gombe governor prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to bless Governor Zulum with good health, wisdom and long life to keep serving the nation and humanity, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

