Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the former Governor of Borno State and prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, on the demise of his mother, Hajja Aisa who passed away in Abuja after a prolonged illness at the age of 93.

In his condolence message to the Sheriff family, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the loss, recalling the significant impact Hajia Aisa had on her family and community.

He described her as a woman of great strength and character, whose motherly guide and legacy will continue to be remembered.

The NSGF Chairman stated, “The news of Hajja Aisa’s demise is deeply saddening. She lived a life full of grace and devotion, and her absence will be profoundly felt by all of us who knew her.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, I extend our deepest condolences to our elder brother, Sen. (Dr) Ali Modu Sheriff, our friend, Alhaji Mala Sheriff, and the entire Galadima Modu Sheriff family on this great loss. We pray Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannat Firdaus.”

As announced by the family, the burial rites ( Janazah) for Hajja Aisa will take place later today Monday, 1st July 2024, around Zuhur time at the family residence of the late Galadima Modu Sheriff along Damboa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State capital as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs)

Government House, Gombe.

