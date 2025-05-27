Gov Inuwa celebrates Children’s Day with students of Mega College Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday joined students and staff at Government Mega College, Gombe, to commemorate the 2025 Children’s Day celebration.

The Governor’s visit to the newly upgraded school coincided with the international observance of Children’s Day and offered a platform for direct engagement with the future leaders of the state.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering of students, teachers, and education officials, Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended warm wishes and goodwill to children across Gombe State and Nigeria.

He emphasised that Children’s Day is more than a date on the calendar—it is a reminder of the government’s duty to nurture, protect, and empower the younger generation.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a future where no child is left behind, irrespective of gender, background, or circumstance.

“In Gombe, we believe that every child deserves a chance to dream and the tools to make those dreams a reality. That is why we are building mega schools like this, to give you the best learning environment possible,” the Governor said.

Governor Yahaya particularly highlighted his administration’s prioritisation of girl-child education. He referenced the achievements of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, which supports girls across Gombe State with school supplies, mentorship, and life skills.

“We are determined to break every barrier standing between our daughters and their dreams,” he declared.

According to him, “When we educate a girl, we educate a generation. That is the spirit behind our policies, and that is the future we are building.”

He went on to encourage the students to stay focused, disciplined, and determined in their educational pursuits. He also gave assurances that his administration would continue to make substantial investments in education—not just in infrastructure, but also in teacher training, curriculum development, and the integration of technology.

Earlier during the visit, the Governor inspected ongoing construction work at Government Mega College—one of five flagship institutions established to provide state-of-the-art learning environments for over 3,000 students.

The facilities at the college include hostels, laboratories, digital classrooms, and staff quarters, according to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

