On Monday, Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, attended the closing Plenary of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs action week at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The SDGs action week is a significant gathering where global leaders and stakeholders come together to discuss and advance the implementation of the SDGs.

The SDGs Action Week is a vital initiative that aims to promote awareness, dialogue, and collaboration toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s presence at this international forum holds particular significance as he is part of the delegation accompanying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

During this prestigious gathering, the Governor is scheduled to engage in productive discussions with key UN agencies and partners.

These conversations will revolve around matters of mutual interest and benefit, reinforcing the commitment of Gombe State to actively contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and collaborate with international stakeholders in pursuit of development and prosperity.





Inuwa Yahaya’s participation in the SDGs action week and his upcoming interactions at the UNGA exemplify his commitment to the principles of sustainable development and his willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue and cooperation on the global stage for the socio-economic development of Gombe State.

