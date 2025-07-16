Gov Inuwa approves appointment of additional 29 aides

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of twenty-nine new political aides to support the administration in the effective management of government affairs.

The new appointees, comprising Senior Special Assistants (SSA II) and Special Assistants (SA I), are expected to contribute to inclusive governance, grassroots mobilization, and efficient public service delivery. Their roles cut across critical areas such as political affairs, youth and women mobilization, civil service matters, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), special projects, and the coordination of trade associations.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, the appointments reflect the administration’s ongoing commitment to deepening government presence and improving grassroots feedback mechanisms.

The appointments, which take effect from July 16, 2025, are expected to enhance the implementation of government programmes and accelerate the development agenda of the Inuwa Yahaya administration.

Governor Yahaya has expressed confidence that the newly appointed aides will bring their experience and dedication to bear in driving progress across various sectors, in line with the administration’s strategic priorities.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE