Gov Inuwa advocates common Northern policy framework to sustain education reforms

Governor of Gombe and Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for the development of a common policy framework and a unified Northern Agenda to sustain successful interventions in education, tackle the menace of out-of-school children and accelerate human capital development across the region.

The Governor stressed that addressing Northern Nigeria’s educational challenges requires a coordinated regional approach that goes beyond school enrolment to encompass poverty reduction, improved security, economic empowerment and the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities for the region’s growing population.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya made the call while addressing the 2026 Biennial Lecture and Awards Ceremony of the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), held in Gombe, with the theme, “The Scourge of Out-of-School Children and the Implications for National Security.”

Describing the theme as timely and fundamental to the future of Northern Nigeria, the Governor observed that the growing number of children outside the classroom is a challenge with far-reaching implications for the region and the country.

He noted that educational exclusion perpetuates poverty, deepens inequality, weakens economic productivity and exposes vulnerable young people to criminal exploitation and extremist tendencies.

The Governor recalled that when his administration assumed office in 2019, Gombe State was reported to have over 500,000 out-of-school children, explaining that through deliberate and sustained interventions, the government had brought approximately 350,000 children back into the classroom.

He attributed the progress to the declaration of a state of emergency in education, construction of mega schools with expanded learning capacities, recruitment of over 1,000 qualified teachers and establishment of Almajiri Integrated Learning Centres, among other programmes.

Drawing from Gombe State’s experience, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasised the need for Northern states to move beyond isolated interventions towards a coordinated regional framework that identifies successful models, promotes their adoption across state boundaries and provides mechanisms for sustaining their implementation.

He proposed that the Northern States Governors’ Forum should serve as a platform for developing a common policy direction, harmonising priorities and strengthening collaboration among member states in addressing the region’s educational and human capital development challenges.

According to him, a unified Northern Agenda would provide continuity for effective programmes initiated by successive administrations, encourage the sharing of resources and expertise, and ensure that interventions are implemented within a broader regional development strategy.

He stressed that the scale and interconnected nature of the challenges confronting Northern Nigeria make collective action imperative, noting that no individual state can effectively address the problem of out-of-school children in isolation.

The Governor also advocated the expansion and institutionalisation of student exchange programmes among Northern states as a practical means of promoting educational integration, cultural understanding and regional cohesion.

He proposed that states establish special schools with the capacity to accommodate students from other parts of the region, citing Gombe’s experience of hosting more than 800 students from outside the state as evidence of the potential of such an initiative.

“If Gombe has the capacity to host more than 800 exchange students, I think it will be even better if we can have expanded schools in each of the 19 Northern states where we can accommodate a larger number. If Barewa can make this lot of impact, I would support having several Barewas across the North,” he said.

He maintained that efforts to improve education must go hand in hand with deliberate investments in agriculture, agro-allied industries, industrialisation and the development of agricultural value chains to create employment, improve household incomes and expand economic opportunities across the region.

The Governor observed that Northern Nigeria possesses enormous agricultural potential which, if properly harnessed through modern production systems, processing facilities and value-chain investments, could become a major driver of economic transformation, poverty reduction and youth employment.

He explained that improving the economic circumstances of families would complement government investments in education by enabling parents to support their children’s schooling and reducing the pressures that push vulnerable children into street activities and other forms of exploitation.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said his administration had continued to pursue an integrated approach to development in Gombe, combining investments in education with infrastructure, agriculture and industrial development.

He specifically tasked the Association and other participants at the Biennial Lecture to develop practical, implementable recommendations that could guide governments and other stakeholders in tackling out-of-school children, improving education delivery and addressing the broader socioeconomic challenges confronting Northern Nigeria.

He assured that recommendations emerging from the engagement would be presented to the Northern States Governors’ Forum for consideration, particularly towards strengthening a common regional approach to education and sustainable development.

The National President of the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), Major General Alwali Jauji Kazir, described the theme of the lecture as timely, reflecting the Association’s concern and commitment to the educational welfare of the Nigerian child.

He stressed the importance of school safety, particularly in Northern Nigeria, and called for improved learning environments, adequate teaching resources and deliberate efforts by governments at all levels to ensure that children are enrolled and remain in school until graduation.

The Chairman of the BOBA Board of Trustees, General Yakubu Gowon, observed that the challenge of out-of-school children could be addressed through deliberate policies and the provision of appropriate conditions and incentives to encourage school enrolment, retention and completion.

His remarks were presented by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who appreciated the government and people of Gombe State for their hospitality and commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the personal sacrifices and commitment towards the success of the 2026 Biennial Lecture.

Speaking in his capacity as Deputy Chairman of the BOBA Board of Trustees, the Sultan of Sokoto described education as a fundamental pillar of Islam, which encourages the pursuit of knowledge regardless of distance.

On the Almajiri system, the Sultan affirmed that begging is forbidden in Islam, urging well-to-do members of society to support the less privileged, while acknowledging that government alone cannot shoulder every responsibility.

He also commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for establishing modern Almajiri schools across Gombe State, describing the initiative as a positive step towards an integrated system of teaching and learning.

The Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, commended BOBA for focusing attention on out-of-school children and the implications of the challenge for national security and development, assuring that the traditional institution would continue to collaborate with relevant organisations to advance education, particularly across Northern Nigeria.

Former Governor of Jigawa and elder statesman, Sule Lamido, expressed concern over the state of Nigeria’s education system, warning that failure to address the challenge could create conditions for the recruitment of young Nigerians into crime and criminality.

He called on leaders at all levels to demonstrate the political will required to enact and implement strong legislation capable of resuscitating and rejuvenating the education sector, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Participants at the Biennial Lecture unanimously called for deliberate and sustained efforts by governments at all levels to revamp the education system in the interest of national security, social stability and sustainable development.

The event also featured goodwill messages from former Minister of Education, Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku, and the Gombe State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Aishatu Maigari, who highlighted achievements recorded by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in the education sector.