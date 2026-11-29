The Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Public Enlightenment and Orientation, Alhaji Ibrahim A. Jombali, has constructed and donated a motorised borehole to Shiyar Kokani and Dakingari communities in Suru Local Government Area to improve residents’ access to clean water.

The project was inaugurated by the Special Guest of Honour, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Naingila, alongside the Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Usman Abubakar Ladan, at a ceremony attended by government officials, political leaders and community members.

Other dignitaries at the event included Special Adviser Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi; Member representing Suru Constituency, Hon. Faruku Abubakar Maisudan; APC Chairman, Abubakar Dandare; and Permanent Secretaries Nasir Kigo and Faruku Sarki Kigo.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi commended Jombali for the initiative, describing it as a thoughtful intervention that would contribute to the welfare of the communities.

The Special Guest of Honour, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Naingila, also thanked Jombali for providing the facility, noting the importance of access to potable water and applauding his commitment to community service.

In his address, Jombali said the project was inspired by the call of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, who had urged political appointees to give back to society and support development at the grassroots.

He said the borehole was his modest contribution towards complementing the governor’s efforts and addressing the needs of the people.

Jombali added that access to clean water was essential to public health and human dignity, stressing that the project reflected his belief that public service should deliver tangible benefits to communities.