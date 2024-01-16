Seven indigenes of Kebbi State serving in the Nigeria Army recently promoted to the top senior ranks have been extolled by their state governor, Comrade Dr Nasiru Idris.

The promotion of the officers was announced by the military authorities in a recent exercise involving the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

A statement signed by Kebbi State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, on behalf of the Kebbi State Government said Governor Nasir Idris was highly elated with the news of the promotion, which involved seven high-ranking officers from the state.

According to him, the names of the promoted officers are Major Generals WB Idris and M Adamu from Ngaski Local Government Area, Major General GS Mohammed from Bagudo Local Government Area, and Brigadier General GA Suru from Suru Local Government Area.

Others are Navy Commodore SM Tasi’u from Yauri Local Government Area, Air Vice Marshal ZA Usman from Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, and Air Commodore SM Chindo from Argungu Local Government Area.

Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed remarked that the Kebbi state governor, while rejoicing with the officers on the promotion, noted that the entire people of Kebbi state are united in identifying with them in their hour of a remarkable achievement in the service of their fatherland.

He quoted Governor Nasir Idris as saying that the Kebbi state government was proud of the officers having attained one- and two-star ranks at these auspicious and security-defining times in the nation’s history.

The governor was full of praise for the officers for their high sense of patriotism and duty, culminating in the acknowledgement of their efforts as attested to by these promotions.

“I call on the people of the state to continue to pray for the nation’s security forces in all theatres and flashpoints of war against bandits and other lawless criminals in the country,” the statement quoted Governor Idris as saying.

He urged the promoted officers to redouble their zeal for the task ahead and rededicate themselves to the service of their country and the maintenance of law and order.

