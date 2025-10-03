Politics

Gov Idris assents to N43.29bn revised 2025 budget

AYODELE AJOGE
Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has assented to the N43.29 billion revised 2025 appropriation bill passed by the State House of Assembly, signing it into law.

Governor Idris commended the lawmakers for their cooperation with the executive, describing the cordial relationship as beneficial to the people of Kebbi State.

“I appreciate the House of Assembly for being alive to its responsibilities and working closely with the executive for the betterment of our people.

“The House has truly demonstrated that it belongs to the people, and since the inception of this administration, we have never had any disagreement.

“Anything we bring to the House always passes through the required legislative processes after thorough scrutiny. This shows the commitment of the Assembly to doing a clean job for the state,” he said.

In his remarks earlier, the Speaker of the House, Usman Muhammad-Zuru, pledged the Assembly’s continued cooperation with the executive in driving development across the state.

He explained that the passage of the revised bill followed exhaustive deliberations to align its provisions with prevailing fiscal realities and development priorities.

Zuru disclosed that during plenary, the House considered a motion by Hashimu Usman Yauri (APC) calling on the government to rename the newly constructed Government Girls Secondary School, Tsamiya, Tundi, Yauri Local Government Area, after the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi.

He noted that the school would henceforth be known as Sarki Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi Girls Secondary School, Tsamiya, Tundi, Yauri, all in Yauri LGA.

