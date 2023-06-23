Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday swore-in Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo as Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Hon. Chidi Amadi as Chief of Staff, Government House, and Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh as a Commissioner.

Danagogo is returning to SSG after serving the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike during his eight-year tenor.

Fubara charged his new members of executive council to be fair to everybody in their dealings while offering their best services to the administration that is determined not to fail.

He explained that his administration was mindful of succeeding, which was why it has committed to providing good governance and delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers people.

The governor stated that his administration, founded on the mantra of continuity and consolidation, identified persons with the wealth of experience for an appointment so that they contribute meaningfully to the success being pursued.

Fubara said his administration was open to constructive criticisms from the public as this would further help in identifying areas and issues that require more attention but advised the populace not to peddle false and misleading information.

