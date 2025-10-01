Gov Finitri grants amnesty to six inmates to mark Nigeria at 65

As Nigerians celebrate the 65th year of our dear country, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has granted amnesty to six prisoners serving various jail terms in Adamawa State.

The Governor, who granted the amnesty in his speech at the march past ceremony by the police and other paramilitary organisations at the Ribadu Square, said, “Nigeria stands at the proud threshold of sixty-five years of independence, a moment not just for celebration, but for deep reflection. On 1 October 1960, the chains of colonial rule were broken, and our people took their destiny into their own hands. That day was filled with promises, the dream of a Nigeria united in vision, rich in justice, and rising in prosperity.”

But he noted that “sixty-five years later, we must ask ourselves with courage and honesty, how far have we travelled on that journey? As a nation, we have walked through fire, we weathered the storms of civil war, endured the shadows of dictatorship, and stood firm through waves of poverty and insecurity. Yet, we endured, not by luck, but by the unwavering spirit of our people.”

“Still, we must acknowledge a truth: survival is not success, independence without progress is only a symbol, but the real freedom is measured by how it transforms everyday lives.”

“In Adamawa, we strive to turn that truth into action. We believe independence means a child in Michika learning under a proper roof and not a crumbling structure, it means a farmer in Demsa reaching the market on a safe, motorable road. It means a mother in Guyuk receiving health care close to home. It means the youth of Yola finding hope through opportunity, not hopelessness through crime,” the Governor noted.

“For us in Adamawa, we have rebuilt classrooms and reimagined education, we have revitalised healthcare because a healthy society is a strong one. We have also connected communities with roads and bridges, and pursued peace as a precondition for growth. Are we perfect? No.”

Fintiri also announced that 12,000 qualified candidates are currently undergoing processes for recruitment into the Adamawa State Civil Service.

“This includes 5,000 positions in MDAs, 5,000 in post-primary education, and 2,000 in the health sector. This is not just a job drive; it is an investment in efficiency, public service, and the future of our youth.

“Today, through fiscal discipline, digital reforms, and accountability, our IGR has grown to ₦16.2 billion, nearly tripling in just five years. Nigeria’s freedom also demands responsibility. Governance must be anchored on justice, fairness, and transparency. And citizens must stand on pillars of discipline, truth, and hard work.”

“Our greatest treasure is our unity. In Adamawa, we are a vibrant mosaic of cultures, languages, and faiths. That diversity must never be our weakness; it must be our strength. Like rivers that flow into one mighty stream, our differences must flow into one shared destiny.

“Our administration will stay the course, expanding infrastructure, deepening healthcare, empowering education, and securing every corner of our state. We will lead with justice and humility, always mindful that power is not privilege, but a sacred trust before God and humanity.”

